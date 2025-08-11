The Re-Hurt-sal: Nathan Fielder catches Nine Inch Nails in Vancouver

Nin Performs At Mad Cool 2025 Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails. Ricardo Rubio/Europa Press via Getty Images (Europa Press News/Europa Press via Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Among the many Nine Inch Nails fans flocking to their ongoing Peel It Back tour is Nathan Fielder.

The Nathan for You and The Rehearsal creator attended the "Closer" band's stop in Vancouver on Sunday and met up with returning drummer Josh Freese backstage.

"The NIN tour has kicked off and been amazing," Freese writes in an Instagram post. "But I had to share a photo of me super fanning out on @nathanfielder after our show last night in Vancouver."

Of course, that begs the question: are Nine Inch Nails really on tour, or is this whole thing just some elaborate ploy? After all, Fielder created an entire fake singing show in the latest season of The Rehearsal in an effort to prove a point about aviation safety, which makes more sense if you watch the show.

Real or not, the Peel It Back tour continues Tuesday in Seattle. It marks NIN's first tour with Freese back behind the kit since his departure from the band in 2008.

Freese rejoined Nine Inch Nails following his two-year stint with Foo Fighters.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

