Random Access Emotes: ﻿'Fortnite﻿' announces Daft Punk Experience

Daft Punk attend the 56th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Daft Punk may have split up, but they're still coming to Fortnite.

The popular online video game has announced the Daft Punk Experience, described as a "fully interactive playground that includes multiple rooms with different ways to experience Daft Punk's music."

"Remix Daft Punk's previously released music and create mashups of Daft Punk's songs within Fortnite at Dream Chamber Studios, blast hordes of robots with a soundwave laser in the Robot Rock Arena, make a LEGO music video at Around the World, or hit the Daft Club to dance 'til dawn," a press release reads.

The Daft Punk Experience opens in Fortnite on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET.

Daft Punk broke up in 2021.

