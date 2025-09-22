Random Access Emotes: ﻿'Fortnite﻿' announces Daft Punk Experience

56th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals Daft Punk attend the 56th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Jason Merritt/Getty Images) (Jason Merritt/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Daft Punk may have split up, but they're still coming to Fortnite.

The popular online video game has announced the Daft Punk Experience, described as a "fully interactive playground that includes multiple rooms with different ways to experience Daft Punk's music."

"Remix Daft Punk's previously released music and create mashups of Daft Punk's songs within Fortnite at Dream Chamber Studios, blast hordes of robots with a soundwave laser in the Robot Rock Arena, make a LEGO music video at Around the World, or hit the Daft Club to dance 'til dawn," a press release reads.

The Daft Punk Experience opens in Fortnite on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET.

Daft Punk broke up in 2021.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!