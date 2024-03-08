Rainbow Kitten Surprise announces new album, ﻿'Love Hate Music Box'

Rainbow Kitten Surprise has announced a new album called Love Hate Music Box.

The band's first record in six years will arrive on May 10. You can listen to the lead single, "Superstar," now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming on YouTube.

Love Hate Music Box also includes a collaboration with country star Kacey Musgraves on a track called "Overtime."

News of the album comes just days after RKS announced that bassist Charlie Holt is no longer in the band.

"After a concerted effort to move forward together, [vocalist] Ela [Melo] could not find a way to continue working with them ... and the band seriously contemplated calling it quits," reads a statement posted to Instagram. "Charlie is one of a kind and will always be part of our legacy. They can't be replaced in anyone's hearts or minds."

Here's the Love Hate Music Box track list:

"Peter Pan"

"Sickset"

"Finalist"

"LOL"

"Lucky"

"Meticulous"

"Hot Pink Ice Cube"

"SVO"

"Code Blue"

"Overtime" feat. Kacey Musgraves

"Ghoul"

"John Woo"

"Low as We Go"

"Bearwalk"

"Superstar"

"Cinderella"

"Best Man"

"Rabbit Run"

"Daddy Yankee"

"Re-Entry"

"No Occasion"

"Thanks for Coming"

