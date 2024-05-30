Rainbow Kitten Surprise announces '﻿Love Hate Music Box'﻿ tour

Elektra Entertainment

By Josh Johnson

Rainbow Kitten Surprise has announced a U.S. tour in support of their new album, Love Hate Music Box.

The headlining outing launches Sept. 9 in Indianapolis and wraps up Nov. 25 in San Francisco.

A presale will begin June 4 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on June 7. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit RKSBand.com.

Love Hate Music Box, the fourth RKS album and the follow-up to 2018's How To: Friend, Love, Freefall, was released May 10. It includes the lead single "Superstar."

