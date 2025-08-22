Rainbow Kitten Surprise lives through '100 Summers' on latest '﻿bones'﻿ track

'Bones' album artwork. Atlantic Records
By Josh Johnson

Rainbow Kitten Surprise has shared a new song called "100 Summers," a track off the band's upcoming album, bones.

"This record is the raw unfiltered sound of Rainbow Kitten Surprise doing what we love to do," says frontwoman Ela Melo. "This is more raw than just about anything I've ever written, so, yeah, I sat there and cried with it for a second."

"You know when you're able to talk about hard s*** because you've already had to deal with it, and so now the healing of it is what's coming up," she continues. "You're trying to make sense of what happened to you, and why, and ultimately, hopefully, forgive yourself and forgive whoever. So I think '100 Summers' is doing that."

You can watch the video for "100 Summers" on YouTube.

Bones, the follow-up to 2024's Love Hate Music Box, drops Sept. 26.

RKS' North American tour continues Sept. 1 in Vancouver.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

