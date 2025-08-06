Rainbow Kitten Surprise announces new album, '﻿bones'

'Bones' album artwork. Atlantic Records
By Josh Johnson

Rainbow Kitten Surprise has announced a new album called bones.

The fifth studio effort from Ela Melo and company drops Sept. 26. It's the follow-up to 2024's Love Hate Music Box, which spawned the single "Superstar."

Bones includes the previously released single "Dang."

Ahead of bones' arrival, you can catch RKS on their ongoing North American tour, which continues into mid-October.

Here's the bones track list:
"Friendly Fire"
"Hell Nah"
"bones"
"100 Summers"
"Murder"
"Dang"
"King"
"Stars"
"Texas Hold'em"
"Tropics"

