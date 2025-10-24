Rainbow Kitten Surprise announces 2026 US tour

Ela Melo of Rainbow Kitten Surprise performs at The Fillmore New Orleans on October 14, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

Rainbow Kitten Surprise: Thanks For Coming Tour - New Orleans, LA

Rainbow Kitten Surprise has announced a U.S. tour for 2026 in support of their new album, bones.

The trek will be divided into two legs — the first runs from Feb. 27 in Milwaukee to March 25 in Austin, Texas, while the second spans from July 12 in Troutdale, Oregon, to Sept. 23 in Pittsburgh.

Presales begin Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit RKSBand.com.

Bones, the follow-up to 2024's Love Hate Music Box, was released in September. It includes the single "Dang."

