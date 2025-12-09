Radiohead's 'Let Down' among TikTok's top songs of 2025

Thom Yorke of Radiohead performs at Madison Square Garden on July 10, 2018 in New York City. (Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

A nearly 30-year-old Radiohead song was among the top songs on TikTok in 2025.

The OK Computer cut "Let Down" sits at #17 on TikTok's list of the year's top 20 songs globally. Other tracks on the list include Gigi Perez's "Sailor Song" at #10, Billie Eilish's "ocean eyes" at #12, The Marías' "No One Noticed" at #12, sombr's "back to friends" at #14 and Coldplay's "Sparks" at #15.

As previously reported, the TikTok virality of "Let Down" propelled it onto the Billboard Hot 100, marking Radiohead's first appearance on the all-genre singles chart in 17 years.

In addition to their big year on TikTok, Radiohead also returned to the live stage in 2025 for the first time in seven years. Their European tour, which kicked off in November, concludes Dec. 16 in Copenhagen.

