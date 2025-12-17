Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood nominated for 2026 SCL Awards

'One Battle After Another' soundtrack artwork. (Nonesuch Records)

Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood is among the nominees for the Society of Composers & Lyricists' 2026 SCL Awards.

The guitarist's soundtrack to the Paul Thomas Anderson movie One Battle After Another is up for the outstanding original score for a studio film prize.

The 2026 SCL Awards take place Feb. 6 in Los Angeles.

Greenwood's One Battle After Another score is also nominated for the 2026 Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards, and is included on the 2026 Oscars short list.

