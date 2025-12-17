Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood nominated for 2026 SCL Awards

'One Battle After Another' soundtrack artwork. (Nonesuch Records)
By Josh Johnson

Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood is among the nominees for the Society of Composers & Lyricists' 2026 SCL Awards.

The guitarist's soundtrack to the Paul Thomas Anderson movie One Battle After Another is up for the outstanding original score for a studio film prize.

The 2026 SCL Awards take place Feb. 6 in Los Angeles.

Greenwood's One Battle After Another score is also nominated for the 2026 Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards, and is included on the 2026 Oscars short list.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!