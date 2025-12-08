Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood nominated for 2026 Golden Globes

Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood is among the nominees for the 2026 Golden Globes.

The guitarist's soundtrack for the Paul Thomas Anderson movie One Battle After Another is up for the best original score - motion picture prize.

Greenwood has been nominated for the Golden Globes twice previously for his Phantom Thread and The Power of the Dog scores. His One Battle After Another score is also nominated for the 2026 Critics Choice Awards.

The 2026 Golden Globes will air live Jan. 11 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

Greenwood and Radiohead are currently on tour in Europe, marking the band's first live shows since 2018. The outing was briefly interrupted by frontman Thom Yorke coming down with a throat infection, but has since resumed.

