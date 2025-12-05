Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood nominated for 2026 Critics Choice Award

Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood is among the nominees for the 2026 Critics Choice Awards.

The guitarist's soundtrack for the Paul Thomas Anderson film One Battle After Another is up for the best score prize.

Greenwood's previously been nominated for the Critics Choice Awards five times. He won once for his score of There Will Be Blood, also directed by Anderson.

The 2026 Critics Choice Awards will air Jan. 4 on E! and the USA Network.

Greenwood and Radiohead are currently on tour in Europe, marking their first live shows in seven years. The outing was briefly interrupted by frontman Thom Yorke coming down with a throat infection, but resumed Thursday in Copenhagen.

