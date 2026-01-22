Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood earns Oscar nod for 'One Battle After Another' score

Jonny Greenwood performs on stage at Auditorium Parco della Musica Ennio Morricone with his band The Smile. (Photo by Valeria Magri/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood has earned another Oscar nomination.

The rocker is nominated in the best original score category for his work on Paul Thomas Anderson's film One Battle After Another.

He's competing against scores from the films Bugonia, Frankenstein, Hamnet and Sinners.

Greenwood's One Battle After Another score had previously earned him a Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award nomination, and is also in the running for outstanding original score for a studio film for the Society of Composers & Lyricists' 2026 SCL Awards.

This is Greenwood's third Oscar nod. He was previously nominated for his score for Anderson's 2017 film Phantom Thread, and for Jane Campion's 2021 western The Power of the Dog.

He and Anderson have worked together several times over the years. In addition to One Battle After Another and Phantom Thread, Anderson recruited Greenwood to score his films There Will Be Blood, The Master, Inherent Vice and Licorice Pizza.

The 2026 Oscars will air on Sunday, March 15, at 7 p.m. ET on ABC.

