Radiohead's Colin Greenwood playing on upcoming Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds album

Radiohead bassist Colin Greenwood played on the upcoming album from Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds.

The record is called Wild God and will arrive on August 30. You can listen to the title track now via digital outlets.

"There's no f****** around with this record," Cave says. "When it hits, it hits. It lifts you. It moves you. I love that about it."

Greenwood previously played in Cave's live band during a 2023 tour.

Radiohead, meanwhile, hasn't put out a record since 2016's A Moon Shaped Pool, though the members have kept busy. While Greenwood's been collaborating with Cave, Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood launched their band The Smile, and Ed O'Brien and Philip Selway have released new solo albums.

