Radiohead releases 'Hail to the Thief Live Recordings 2003-2009' ﻿compilation

'Hail to the Thief Live Recordings 2003-2009' album artwork. XL Recordings
By Josh Johnson

Radiohead has released a new compilation called Hail to the Thief Live Recordings 2003-2009.

As its title suggests, the collection includes live performances of songs from Radiohead's 2003 album, Hail to the Thief. It's out now via digital outlets, and will be released on vinyl and CD on Oct. 31.

The rendition of the song "There, There" recorded in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in 2009 is accompanied by a video, which you can find on YouTube.

The idea for the compilation came up as Thom Yorke was reworking Hail to the Thief to accompany a theatrical production of Shakespeare's Hamlet.

"In the process of thinking of how to build arrangements for the Shakespeare Hamlet/Hail to the Thief theatre production, I asked to hear some archive live recordings of the songs," Yorke shares. "I was shocked by the kind of energy behind the way we played. I barely recognized us, and it helped me find a way forward."

"We decided to get these live recordings mixed and released (it would have been insane to keep them for ourselves)," he continues. "It has all been a very cathartic process. We very much hope you enjoy them."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

