Radiohead postpones tour dates due to Thom Yorke throat infection

Radiohead has postponed two dates on their ongoing European tour.

The "Creep" outfit shares in an Instagram post that frontman Thom Yorke has "been diagnosed with an extreme throat infection which has made it impossible for him to sing."

The affected dates, originally scheduled for Monday and Tuesday in Copenhagen, have been moved to Dec. 15 and Dec. 16. Previously purchased tickets will be honored at the new dates, and refunds will be available to those who can no longer make the shows.

Radiohead also has shows taking place in Copenhagen on Thursday and Friday, which are currently still set to go on as scheduled. They'll wrap up the tour with four dates in Berlin beginning Dec. 8.

"Treatment is underway and we’re hopeful Thom will recover in time to play the final two Copenhagen shows on Dec 4th and 5th, and all four Berlin shows," Radiohead says.

Radiohead's tour, which launched in November, marks the band's first live dates since 2018.

"We have been so blown away by the audience reactions on these dates and are loving being back on stage again," Radiohead says. "Needless to say, we feel terrible that we have been forced to postpone these shows."

