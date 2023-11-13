Radiohead offshoot The Smile details sophomore album, ﻿'Wall of Eyes'

XL Recordings

By Josh Johnson

The Radiohead offshoot band The Smile has announced a new album, Wall of Eyes.

The sophomore effort from the group, which consists of Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood and drummer Tom Skinner of the band Sons of Kemet, will arrive on January 26.

You can listen to the Wall of Eyes title track now via digital outlets. Its accompanying video, directed by frequent Greenwood collaborator Paul Thomas Anderson, is streaming now on YouTube.

Wall of Eyes, which also includes the previously released song "Bending Hectic," follows The Smile's 2022 debut record, A Light for Attracting Attention. The most recent Radiohead album is 2016's A Moon Shaped Pool.

Here's the Wall of Eyes track list:

"Wall of Eyes"
"Teleharmonic"
"Read the Room"
"Under Our Pillows"
"Friend of a Friend"
"I Quit"
"Bending Hectic"
"You Know Me!"

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

