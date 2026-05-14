Radiohead extends Motion Picture House exhibit's run in NYC

Thom Yorke of Radiohead performs at Roseland Ballroom on September 28, 2011 in New York City. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Radiohead has announced an extension of the band's Motion Picture House exhibit in New York City.

The project, which houses Radiohead's Kid A Mnesia film, will now be on display at the Agger Fish Building in Brooklyn through June 28. It was originally set to close at the end of May.

Motion Picture House is described as a "large-scale audiovisual installation" built to display Kid A Mnesia, an in-person adaptation of the virtual exhibit of the same name that Radiohead released on video game platforms in 2021. It features artwork created by frontman Thom Yorke and longtime Radiohead artist Stanley Donwood during the making of Radiohead's Kid A and Amnesiac albums and is soundtracked by music from their original multitracks.

Motion Picture House will also be open in Chicago from July 30 to Aug. 23, Mexico City from Oct. 27 to Nov. 15 and San Francisco from Jan. 14 to Feb. 7.

For more info, visit Kida-mnesia.com.

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