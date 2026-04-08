Radiohead announces physical debut of ﻿'KID A MNESIA'﻿ exhibit

Thom Yorke of Radiohead performs at Madison Square Garden on July 11, 2018 in New York City, NY. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Radiohead released a virtual exhibit back in 2021 called KID A MNESIA, which was available to download on PC, Mac and PlayStation 5. Now, the project is set to make its physical debut.

Radiohead has announced the launch of Motion Picture House, described in a press release as "a large scale audiovisual installation built to house KID A MNESIA."

"KID A MNESIA was originally intended as an experience in a physical space," the press release reads. "While the pandemic necessitated Epic Games' Unreal Engine transporting the project to a virtual world, Motion Picture House is an actualization of the original idea."

Said original idea is "for audiences to be completely enveloped in the world" of the Radiohead's respective 2000 and 2001 albums, Kid A and Amnesiac. It features artwork created by frontman Thom Yorke and longtime Radiohead artist Stanley Donwood during the making of those albums and is soundtracked by music from their original multitracks.

Motion Picture House will make its debut at Coachella 2026, which kicks off Friday, in an underground bunker created specifically for the project. It'll then go on display form May 6-31 in Brooklyn, New York; July 30 to Aug. 23 in Chicago; Oct. 27 to Nov. 15 in Mexico City; and Jan. 14 to Feb. 7, 2027, in San Francisco.

A presale for the exhibitions will open on April 22; you can register now through April 12. Any remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public on April 24 at 10 a.m. local time.

For more info, visit KIDA-MNESIA.com.

As the project's website notes, Radiohead will not be performing at Motion Picture House. The band did, however, embark on a tour of Europe at the end of 2025, marking their first live shows in seven years.

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