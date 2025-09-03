Radiohead announces first live shows in seven years

Radiohead In Concert - New York City Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood of Radiohead perform at Madison Square Garden on July 10, 2018 in New York City. (Taylor Hill/Getty Images) (Taylor Hill/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Radiohead hasn't performed live since 2018, but that will soon change.

Thom Yorke and company have announced their first concerts in seven years, taking place in Europe in November and December.

The dates will be held Nov. 4, 5, 7 and 8 in Madrid; Nov. 14, 15, 17, 18 in Bologna, Italy; Nov. 21, 22, 24 and 25 in London; Dec. 1, 2, 4 and 5 in Copenhagen, Denmark; and Dec. 8, 9, 11 and 12 in Berlin.

"Last year, we got together to rehearse, just for the hell of it," says drummer Philip Selway. "After a seven year pause, it felt really good to play the songs again and reconnect with a musical identity that has become lodged deep inside all five of us. It also made us want to play some shows together, so we hope you can make it to one of the upcoming dates. For now, it will just be these ones but who knows where this will all lead."

Registration for a chance at tickets will be open exclusively via Radiohead's website starting Friday at 10 a.m. BST/5 a.m. ET, and closes Sunday at that same time. Tickets will go on sale on Sept. 12.

For more info, visit Radiohead.com.

