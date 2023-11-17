Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme is "all clear" with treatment for cancer

Queens Of The Stone Age Perform At The BIC Bournemouth Harry Herd/WireImage (Harry Herd/WireImage)

By Josh Johnson

Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme has shared a positive update on his treatment for cancer.

During an interview with the U.K.'s ITV News, Homme was asked if he's still being treated, to which he responds, "I'm good."

"I'm all clear," he adds.

Homme first spoke about his cancer battle in a June interview with Revolver. He shared that he was diagnosed in 2022 and was continuing to heal after successfully undergoing surgery.

"Cancer is just the cherry on top of an interesting time period, you know?" Homme told Revolver. "I'm extremely thankful that I'll get through this, and I'll look back at this as something that's f***** up -- but will have made me better."

Homme has been busy this year touring with QotSA in support of their latest album, In Times New Roman..., which dropped in June.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!