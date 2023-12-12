Queens of the Stone Age booked for ABC's '﻿Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Queens of the Stone Age are set to rock late night TV.

Josh Homme and company will perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, December 14. The show airs at 11:35 p.m. ET/10:35 p.m. PT on ABC.

The Kimmel performance will help wind down QotSA's busy 2023, which included the release of a new album, In Times New Roman..., and a world tour. The band's last show of the year takes place December 16 in Los Angeles.

Queens will continue to tour throughout 2024, including sets at the Welcome to Rockville and Shaky Knees festivals.

