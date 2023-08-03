Queens of the Stone Age shares "Negative Space" video

Queens of the Stone Age have shared the video for "Negative Space," a track off their new album, In Times New Roman...

The clip, which is streaming now on YouTube, features a ghostly, Star-Lord-esque astronaut floating through the cosmos.

"Acceptance is lonely, messy, and tough, especially when it's all that is left," says director Liam Lynch. "This video takes place between the end and a beginning. It's the desperate and lost, message-in-a-bottle emotions that are tossed out and let float away. No action required."

In Times New Roman..., the first QotSA album since 2017's Villains, dropped in June. It also includes the singles "Emotion Sickness" and "Paper Machete."

Queens of the Stone Age will launch a U.S. tour in support of In Times New Roman... Thursday, August 3, in Sterling Heights, Michigan.

If you go to a show on the tour, you can expect to hear a bunch of Queens classics alongside the new stuff. Speaking with the Tuna on Toast podcast, frontman Josh Homme uses a not-nice word to describe bands who "don't want to play their big song."

"I understand that I'm always going to play 'No One Knows' because I still like playing that song and ... it's an agreement with the audience," Homme says. "I assume that this is a part of coming here to see us, and here you go."

