Queens of the Stone Age, Fall Out Boy, Avenged Sevenfold headlining 2024 Download Festival

Queens Of The Stone Age Perform At Bill Graham Civic Auditorium Steve Jennings/Getty Images (Steve Jennings/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

Queens of the Stone Age, Fall Out Boy and Avenged Sevenfold will headline the 2024 edition of the U.K.'s Download Festival, taking place June 14-16.

The bill also includes the reformed Pantera, Royal Blood, The Offspring, Bad Omens, Corey Taylor, Sum 41, The Used, 311, Atreyu, Hoobastank and Machine Head.

Download 2024 will mark Pantera's first U.K. show in 20 years and the soon-to-be-disbanding Sum 41's final U.K. festival performance.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit DownloadFestival.co.uk.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!