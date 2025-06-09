Queens of the Stone Age announce audio release of '﻿Alive in the Catacombs'﻿ concert film

Queens of the Stone Age have announced a live album version of their Alive in the Catacombs concert film.

The audio release is due out on Friday via digital platforms. It'll also be available on limited-edition, individually numbered vinyl on Aug. 22. You can preorder your copy now.

Alive in the Catacombs was recorded during QotSA's July 2024 performance in the famed Catacombs of Paris. The film and its accompanying documentary, Alive in Paris and Before, are out now.

Here's the Alive in the Catacombs track list:

"Running Joke/Paper Machete"

"Kalopsia"

"Villains of Circumstance"

"Suture Up Your Future"

"I Never Came"

