Queens of the Stone Age announce audio release of '﻿Alive in the Catacombs'﻿ concert film

Matador Records
By Josh Johnson

Queens of the Stone Age have announced a live album version of their Alive in the Catacombs concert film.

The audio release is due out on Friday via digital platforms. It'll also be available on limited-edition, individually numbered vinyl on Aug. 22. You can preorder your copy now.

Alive in the Catacombs was recorded during QotSA's July 2024 performance in the famed Catacombs of Paris. The film and its accompanying documentary, Alive in Paris and Before, are out now.

Here's the Alive in the Catacombs track list:
"Running Joke/Paper Machete"
"Kalopsia"
"Villains of Circumstance"
"Suture Up Your Future"
"I Never Came"

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!