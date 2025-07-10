Queens of the Stone Age recruit Paris Jackson to open US Catacombs tour

Queens of the Stone Age have added some music royalty to the bill for their upcoming U.S. Catacombs tour.

Paris Jackson, daughter of the late Michael Jackson, will be the opener on the trek, which kicks off Oct. 2 in Chicago.

Having someone named Paris supporting the Catacombs tour is fitting, as it is inspired by QotSA's new Alive in the Catacombs concert film, which was filmed in the famed Catacombs of Paris, France.

The shows will feature "all-new arrangements crafted specifically for the occasion," according to a press release. So far, all but one date on the tour is already sold out.

Jackson, meanwhile, is currently on tour opening for Incubus. She's also previously collaborated with The Struts.

