Queens of the Stone Age to tape season finale of ﻿'Austin City Limits'

Queens of the Stone Age are taping an upcoming episode of Austin City Limits, which will mark the season 51 finale of the long-running music performance TV series.

"The celebrated band takes the ACL stage to showcase their remarkable new work, Alive in the Catacombs—conceived and recorded in the ancient tombs beneath Paris—for what promises to be one of the most unique and unforgettable tapings in ACL's 50-plus-year history," a press release reads.

The taping will take place Nov. 18. The airdate is set for early 2026 on PBS.

Queens of the Stone Age are currently on the European leg of their Catacombs tour, which was briefly interrupted by the cancellation of a show in Berlin. The outing will return to the U.S. Nov. 8 in Santa Barbara, California.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.