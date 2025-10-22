Queens of the Stone Age cancel Berlin concert: 'We are angered, frustrated, and shocked'

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE Queens of the Stone Age on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' (Disney/Randy Holmes) (Randy Holmes/Disney)
By Josh Johnson

Queens of the Stone Age have canceled their concert scheduled for Thursday at the Theater Des Westens in Berlin over an apparent miscommunication with the venue and the show's promoter.

The "No One Knows" rockers write in an Instagram post, "The concert organizer failed to tell us that Theater Des Westens was unable to put on The Catacombs show as intended."

"We were surprised by this news at such a late stage making it impossible to relocate the show," the band continues. "We are angered, frustrated, and shocked by the decisions made. The disrespect shown towards you and your valuable time and money that resulted in this action is inexcusable."

Those who purchased tickets will be refunded.

The Berlin show was part of the European leg of QotSA's Catacombs tour, featuring unique arrangements of songs from throughout the band's discography. The tour will return to the U.S. starting Nov. 8 in Santa Barbara, California.

The Catacombs tour is named after the new Queens concert film Alive in the Catacombs, which captures a performance in the famed Catacombs of Paris.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

