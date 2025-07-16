Queens of the Stone Age, The Black Crowes, Neon Trees to play SEMA Fest 2025

Queens of the Stone Age, The Black Crowes and Neon Trees are set to play SEMA Fest 2025 on Nov. 7 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The event is described as a “celebration of music and car culture." It closes out the annual SEMA Show, which includes high-performance automotive demonstrations, freestyle motocross and custom vehicles.

Presale tickets go on sale Wednesday; the general sale begins Friday.

More info on the festival and tickets can be found at SemaFest.com.

This is the third edition of SEMA Fest. Last year's event was headlined by Cage The Elephant, Sublime and Fitz and the Tantrums.

