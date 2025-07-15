Queens of the Stone Age announce European leg of Catacombs tour

Queens of the Stone Age are taking their Catacombs tour overseas.

The "No One Knows" rockers have announced a European leg of the trek, which finds them performing "all-new arrangements crafted specifically for the occasion." The newly scheduled shows will take place in October and will hit Italy, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium and England.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit QotSA.com.

The Catacombs tour is inspired by Queens' new concert film, Alive in the Catacombs, which was recorded at the famed Catacombs of Paris. The U.S. leg runs from Oct. 2 in Chicago to Nov. 21 in New Orleans.

Queens of the Stone Age are also plotting a return to Paris, the details of which will be announced at a later date.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.