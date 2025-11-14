Queens of the Stone Age ﻿'ACL'﻿ taping to be livestreamed

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE Queens of the Stone Age on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' (Disney/Randy Holmes) (Randy Holmes/Disney)
By Josh Johnson

Queens of the Stone Age's upcoming Austin City Limits taping will be livestreamed.

The "No One Knows" outfit will take the ACL stage on Nov. 18, and you can tune in to watch the performance on YouTube starting at 8 p.m. CT.

The QotSA set will mark the season 51 finale of the long-running music performance TV series. If you miss the livestream, an hourlong broadcast of the concert is set to air on PBS in January 2026.

The ACL taping falls in the middle of Queens' ongoing Catacombs tour. The outing is named after QotSA's performance at the famed Catacombs of Paris, which was recorded for a live album and concert film.

