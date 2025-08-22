QotSA, Soundgarden, Alice's William DuVall & more pay tribute to late Mastodon guitarist Brent Hinds

VII Mexico Metal Fest Brent Hinds performs during the VII Mexico Metal Fest at Parque Fundidora on November 10, 2023 in Monterrey, Mexico. Medios y Media/Getty Images (Medios y Media/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Artists including Queens of the Stone Age, Soundgarden and Alice in Chains' William DuVall have shared tributes to late Mastodon guitarist Brent Hinds, who died Wednesday at age 51.

"Rest in Peace Brent Hinds," QotSA writes. "With love & respect. See you on the other side old friend."

"Oh man, we'll all miss you, Brent," Soundgarden says. "Peace & love to you, your family, friends, colleagues, and to your long time Mastodon brothers, [bassist] Troy [Sanders], [guitarist] Bill [Kelliher] & [drummer] Brann [Dailor]."

DuVall, who played with Hinds in the band Giraffe Tongue Orchestra, adds, "This has knocked the wind out of me. RIP to the great Brent Hinds."

Hinds was a founding member of Mastodon and played alongside the unchanging lineup of Sanders, Kelliher and Dailor for 25 years before parting ways with the metal outfit in March.

Mastodon announced Hinds' death Thursday, saying he "passed away as a result of a tragic accident."

"We are in a state of unfathomable sadness and grief," they added.

A press release from the Georgia's Fulton County medical examiner says Hinds died Wednesday of multiple blunt force injuries. The Atlanta Police Department had reported that a man driving a motorcycle Wednesday night was killed in a crash with a BMW SUV that failed to yield.

Here are some other tributes to Hinds:

Primus' Les Claypool: "Farewell my friend. See you in the next life."

Trivium's Matt Heafy: "There weren't many like this man. That's for sure. Rest in peace. Rest in power."

Black Label Society's Zakk Wylde: "GOD BLESS BRENT HINDS."

Anthrax's Scott Ian: "Keep it groovy Dirty B. RIP Brent Hinds."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

