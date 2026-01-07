Puscifer shares new '﻿Normal Isn't' ﻿song, 'ImpetuoUs'

Puscifer has released a new song called "ImpetuoUs," a track off the band's upcoming album, Normal Isn't.

"I'm looking forward to hearing where this song takes people," says frontman Maynard James Keenan. "As the writers, we forget that in a way, we are carpenters and that we've been with this song since it was a pile of lumber. Our Perspective may differ from the final occupant of this space we've constructed. Shelter, Bridge or Gallows, Coffin? Curious to find out."

The accompanying "ImpetuoUs" visualizer, streaming on YouTube, teases an upcoming comic book series called Tales from the Pusciverse. More details about Tales from the Pusciverse are forthcoming.

Normal Isn't, the follow-up to 2020's Existential Reckoning, is due out Feb. 6. It also includes the previously released tracks "Self Evident" and "Pendulum."

Puscifer will launch a U.S. tour in support of Normal Isn't in March.

