Puscifer releases new best-of compilation, ﻿'In Case You Were Napping'

Puscifer Entertainment/Alchemy Recordings/BMG
By Josh Johnson

Puscifer has released a new best-of compilation titled In Case You Were Napping.

The digital-only set consists of 15 tracks spanning the Maynard James Keenan-led band's discography from their 2007 debut, V Is for V..., to 2020's Existential Reckoning.

In addition to looking back at their past releases, Puscifer has been working on a new album, which is due out in 2026. They will be previewing material from the upcoming record during a pair of back-to-back concerts held Aug. 11 in Los Angeles.

Here's the In Case You Were Napping track list:
"Queen B"
"Momma Sed"
"Indigo Children"
"The Humbling River"
"The Mission – M Is for Milla Mix"
"Conditions of My Parole"
"Horizons"
"Man Overboard"
"The Remedy"
"Grand Canyon"
"The Arsonist"
"Apocalyptical"
"Bullet Train to Iowa"
"The Underwhelming"
"Breathe (Versatile Mix)"

