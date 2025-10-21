Puscifer announces new album, '﻿Normal Isn't'﻿; listen to single 'Self Evident' now

'Normal Isn't' album artwork. (Puscifer Entertainment/Alchemy Recordings/BMG)
By Josh Johnson

Puscifer has announced a new album called Normal Isn't.

The fifth studio effort from the Maynard James Keenan-led band, and their first since 2020's Existential Reckoning, drops Feb. 6. You can listen to the first single, "Self Evident," now.

"We're definitely leaning into our early influences," Keenan says of the approach to Normal Isn't. "It's the place where goth meets punk. It's where I came from."

The record also features drums from Keenan's Tool bandmate Danny Carey on a track called "Seven One."

Along with the album news, Puscifer has announced a U.S. tour for 2026, running from March 20 in Las Vegas to May 14 in Los Angeles.

Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Puscifer.com.

Here's the Normal Isn't track list:
"Thrust"
"Normal Isn't"
"Bad Wolf"
"Self Evident"
"A Public Stoning"
"The Quiet Parts"
"Mantastic"
"Pendulum"
"Impetuous"
"Seven One"
"The Algorithm" (Sessanta Live Mix)

(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

