Primus to perform at 2026 ﻿'Bass Magazine﻿' Awards

Primus will be performing at the 2026 Bass Magazine Awards, which take place Jan. 22 at The Observatory in Santa Ana, California.

The set will take place after frontman Les Claypool is honored with the Bass Magazine Lifetime Achievement Award, which will be presented by Justin Chancellor of Tool and Robert Trujillo of Metallica.

The Bass Magazine Awards will also feature a performance by Green Day's Mike Dirnt, who's also receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award, and an appearance by blink-182's Mark Hoppus.

