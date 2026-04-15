Primus' Les Claypool announces Fearless Flying Frog Brigade live EP

Primus frontman Les Claypool has announced a new live EP with his Fearless Flying Frog Brigade.

The four-track set is titled Return of the Live Frogs: Volume 1 and is due out May 22.

"Featuring four extended performances - each stretching between seven and twelve minutes - the release offers a raw, immersive snapshot of a group that has always thrived in the moment, where structure gives way to exploration and no two performances land quite the same way twice," a press release says.

The Fearless Flying Frog Brigade will launch a tour alongside Primus and another Claypool band, The Claypool Lennon Delirium, May 20 in Reno, Nevada.

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