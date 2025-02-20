Primus details drummer search in 'Interstellar Drum Derby' ﻿video series

Martin Philbey/Getty Images
By Josh Johnson

Primus has launched a new video series called Interstellar Drum Derby detailing the band's monthslong search for a new drummer.

The first episode, now on YouTube, showcases the audition of a drummer named Rory Dolan, and features footage of him jamming alongside Les Claypool and Larry "Ler" LaLonde. It also features a cameo from Fred Armisen.

Primus announced an open call for submissions to be their next drummer in November following the departure of longtime member Tim "Herb" Alexander. They announced earlier in February that drummer John Hoffman got the gig.

You can catch Hoffman play with Primus on the Sessanta tour alongside Puscifer and A Perfect Circle, kicking off in April.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

