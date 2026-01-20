Primus announces US tour alongside other Les Claypool projects

Les Claypool of Primus performs at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre on July 16, 2025 in Sterling Heights, Michigan. (Scott Legato/Getty Images)

A triple dose of Les Claypool is hitting the road.

Primus has announced a U.S. tour alongside two other Claypool bands, The Claypool Lennon Delirium and Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade.

"Each night, all the bands will share the stage all at once for a fluid show featuring wildly different setlists and surprises," a press release reads.

The tour runs from May 20 in Reno, Nevada, to July 4 in Napa, California. Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit LesClaypool.com.

Along with the tour news, The Claypool Lennon Delirium, Claypool's project with Sean Ono Lennon, has released a new song called "WAP." As far as we can tell, the track has nothing to do with the Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion hit — in this case, "WAP" stands for "What a Predicament."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.