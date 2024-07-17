Primal Scream announces new album, ﻿'Come Ahead'

Primal Scream has announced a new album called Come Ahead.

The 12th studio effort from the "Movin' on Up" outfit will arrive Nov. 8. It marks the first Primal Scream record in eight years.

"I'm very excited about this album in a way that you would be making your first record," says frontman Bobby Gillespie. "If there was an overall theme to Come Ahead it might be one of conflict, whether inner or outer. The title is a Glaswegian term. If someone threatens to fight you, you say, 'come ahead!' It's redolent of the indomitable spirit of the Glaswegian, and the album itself shares that aggressive attitude and confidence."

You can listen to the first single, "Love Insurrection," now via digital outlets.

Here's the Come Ahead track list:

"Ready to Go Home"

"Love Insurrection"

"Heal Yourself"

"Innocent Money"

"Melancholy Man"

"Love Ain't Enough"

"Circus of Life"

"False Flags"

"Deep Dark Waters"

"The Centre Cannot Hold"

"Settlers Blues"

