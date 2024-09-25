Presenters, performers announced for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony

The 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony is happening in October, and the Hall just announced the presenters and performers who’ll help celebrate this year’s inductees.

Artists confirmed for the celebration include James Taylor, Roger Daltrey, Sammy Hagar and Slash, along with Busta Rhymes, Chuck D, Dr. Dre, Demi Lovato, Dua Lipa, Ella Mai, Keith Urban, Jelly Roll, Kenny Chesney, Lucky Daye, Mac McAnally, Method Man, Julia Roberts and The Roots.

In addition, several of this year’s inductees will perform at the event, including Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Dave Matthews Band, Kool & The Gang, Dionne Warwick and Mary J. Blige.

This year’s other inductees include Ozzy Osbourne and A Tribe Called Quest, with Alexis Korner, John Mayall and Big Mama Thornton getting inducted in the Musical Influence category and Jimmy Buffett, MC5 and Norman Whitfield being inducted in the Musical Excellence category.

The 2024 induction ceremony, taking place at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, will stream live on Disney+ Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. ET and will be available to rewatch following the ceremony. On Jan. 1, ABC will air the special 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, featuring performance highlights. It'll be available the next day on Hulu and Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of ABC Audio.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.