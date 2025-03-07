'Prepare for a new offering' from Sleep Token

It sure seems like Sleep Token is awake once more.

A new Facebook post from the enigmatic British metallers teases, "Prepare for a new offering." It links to a presave site, certainly suggesting that a new Sleep Token song is imminent.

Whatever the offering we should be preparing for is, it will follow Sleep Token's breakout 2023 album, Take Me Back to Eden. It was announced in 2024 that Sleep Token had singed a deal with RCA Records.

In addition to seemingly releasing new music, Sleep Token's 2025 schedule includes headlining England's Download Festival in June and playing Kentucky's Louder than Life in September.

