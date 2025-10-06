Pre-fun. band The Format announces first new album in 20 years

'Boycott Heaven' album artwork. (Vanity Label)
By Josh Johnson

In addition to reuniting on the stage, The Format got back together in the studio.

Nate Ruess' pre-fun. band has announced their first new album in 20 years. The record is called Boycott Heaven and is due out Jan. 23, 2026.

You can listen to the first single, "Holy Roller," now.

The Format, which also includes multi-instrumentalist Sam Means, went on hiatus following the release of their last album, 2006's Dog Problems. Ruess then linked up with Jack Antonoff and Andrew Dost to form fun., which broke out with their 2012 album, Some Nights.

Fun. has been on hiatus since 2015.

As previously reported, The Format announced in July a brief run of reunion dates, which conclude Friday in Los Angeles. The band had previously planned a comeback tour for 2020, but it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here's the Boycott Heaven track list:
"There's No Gold at the Top"
"Holy Roller"
"Shot in the Dark"
"Forever"
"Depressed"
"No You Don't"
"Right Where I Belong"
"Human Nature"
"Leave It Alone (Till The Morning)"
"Boycott Heaven"
"Back to Life"

