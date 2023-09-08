Powfu announces new album, 'Gathered by the Lantern'

Powfu Productions

By Josh Johnson

Powfu has announced a new album called Gathered by the Lantern.

The follow-up to 2022's surrounded by hounds and serpents will be released on October 6. You can listen to the single "no balls" now via digital outlets.

"'no balls' talks about how commitment is scary but it's worth it in the end," Powfu says. "True love is not leaving when the feelings disappear, but staying together until the feelings come back."

Powfu previously broke out with the single "death bed (coffee for your head)," which features beabadoobee.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!