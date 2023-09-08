Powfu announces new album, 'Gathered by the Lantern'

Powfu has announced a new album called Gathered by the Lantern.

The follow-up to 2022's surrounded by hounds and serpents will be released on October 6. You can listen to the single "no balls" now via digital outlets.

"'no balls' talks about how commitment is scary but it's worth it in the end," Powfu says. "True love is not leaving when the feelings disappear, but staying together until the feelings come back."

Powfu previously broke out with the single "death bed (coffee for your head)," which features beabadoobee.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.