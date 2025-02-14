Post Nirvana, Eddie Vedder, Jack White & more rock 'SNL50 Homecoming Concert'

NBC Universal
By Josh Johnson

The SNL50 Homecoming Concert special streamed live on Peacock Friday from New York City's Radio City Music Hall, and, like January's FireAid benefit concert, featured a surprise Nirvana reunion.

Post Malone took on the role of the late Kurt Cobain while backed by Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear and ripped through "Smells Like Teen Spirit."

Another grunge rocker, Eddie Vedder, covered Tom Petty's "The Waiting" and paid tribute to late SNL cast members including Gilda Radner and John Belushi. He then began Elvis Costello's "Less Than Zero," which Costello infamously snubbed during his 1977 SNL performance, before cutting it and launching into Pearl Jam's "Corduroy."

Vedder also popped up during Andy Samberg's Lonely Island medley to sing Michael Bolton's part of the comedy band's song "Jack Sparrow."

Jack White closed the night by rocking Neil Young's "Rockin' in the Free World" and The White Stripes' "Seven Nation Army."

Here are some of the show's other highlights:

Arcade Fire performed their song "Wake Up" alongside St. Vincent and David Byrne of Talking Heads. The three acts also covered David Bowie's "Heroes" together.

Byrne returned to the stage alongside Robyn to perform her song "Dancing on My Own" and Talking Heads' "This Must Be the Place."

Alabama Shakes' Brittany Howard joined Miley Cyrus for a rendition of Queen's "Crazy Little Thing Called Love."

Mumford & Sons played "I Will Wait" and covered Simon & Garfunkel's "The Boxer."

Bonnie Raitt performed her version of the song "Thing Called Love." Coldplay's Chris Martin then joined her for a rendition of "I Can't Make You Love Me."

Devo played their song "Uncontrollable Urge" with Fred Armisen on drums.

