Portugal. The Man premieres video for 'Chris Black Changed My Life' track, "Anxiety:Clarity"

Portugal. The Man has premiered the video for "Anxiety:Clarity," a track off the band's new album, Chris Black Changed My Life.

Like the previously released clip for the song "Doubt," the "Anxiety:Clarity" video was filmed on the unceded ancestral lands of the Knik Tribe in the "Feel It Still" outfit's home state of Alaska. "Doubt" and "Anxiety:Clarity" make up the first two parts of a planned trilogy of videos.

"Filming PTM videos in Alaska has become tradition at this point," says director Michael Ragen. "We've been filming there for the past four albums and I guess I can't get enough of the subzero temperatures, but ultimately it's an unmissable opportunity to escape the traditional structure and roles of filmmaking and just go experiment in the harshest possible environment during the coldest time of year with the coolest people."

You can watch the "Anxiety:Clarity" video streaming now on YouTube.

Chris Black Changed My Life was released in June. It also includes the singles "Dummy" and "Summer of Luv."

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

