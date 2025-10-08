Portugal. The Man, Role Model & more featured on ﻿'Nobody Wants This'﻿ season 2 soundtrack

'Nobody Wants This' season 2 soundtrack cover. (The Core Records/Interscope Records)
By Josh Johnson

Artists including Portugal. The Man and Role Model are featured on the soundtrack for the second season of the Netflix series Nobody Wants This.

The album is due out Oct. 23, the same day the new season premieres. The track list also includes FINNEAS and Royel Otis.

"Based on the success and acclaim of the first season, this was a really fun soundtrack to put together," says Sam Riback, president of A&R for Interscope Records. "So many artists were drawn to the uniquely captivating love story and the role of music in this series. We could not be more proud of the pool of artists we've assembled who helped create the musical backdrop for season two."

Nobody Wants This follows the relationship between an agnostic podcaster and a rabbi, played by Kristen Bell and Adam Brody, respectively. The season 1 soundtrack included songs by HAIM, Lana Del Rey and WALK THE MOON.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

