Portugal. The Man covers '﻿KPop Demon Hunters'﻿ hit 'Golden'

2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2 John Gourley of Portugal. the Man performs onstage during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 19, 2025 in Indio, California. (Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella) (Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)
By Josh Johnson

Portugal. The Man has released a cover of "Golden," the hit song off the soundtrack to the film KPop Demon Hunters.

As its title suggests, KPop Demon Hunters follows the members of a K-pop group called HUNTR/X who also hunt demons. Following the film's premiere on Netflix in June, "Golden" hit #1 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100.

"I've recently fallen deep into K-pop — big fan of [K-pop group] TWICE and others," says PTM frontman John Gourley. "But once 'Golden' found its way into my dreams, it was inescapable."

Gourley continues, "I've sung this song a thousand times with our daughter and always loved the idea of breaking it down with an acoustic guitar and strings. It's just such a beautiful arrangement."

You can listen to Portugal. The Man's "Golden" cover exclusively via Amazon Music.

Portugal. The Man will release a new album, SHISH, on Nov. 7.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

