Portugal. The Man announces new album, 'SHISH'

Portugal. The Man is set to release a brand-new album, SHISH, on Nov. 7, and they're giving fans a preview of what to expect.

The "Feel It Still" outfit has released two singles off the album: "Tanana," which frontman John Gourley says "voices a generational sadness, searching for fleeting meaning in a world on edge," and "Mush," which Gourley says has a simple message of "don't give up, want more, and fight for it."

SHISH follows Portugal. The Man's release of the EP uLu Selects Vol #2 over the summer. It will be their first full-length record since 2023's Chris Black Changed My Life.

Portugal. The Man is set to kick off a new tour, dubbed the Denali tour, on Nov. 6 in Portland, Oregon. The trek runs through Dec. 12 in Austin, Texas. A complete list of dates can be found at PortugaltheMan.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.