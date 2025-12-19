Portugal. The Man announces additional Denali tour dates

2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2 John Gourley of Portugal. the Man performs onstage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 19, 2025 in Indio, California. (Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella) (Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)
By Josh Johnson

Portugal. The Man has added a trio of 2026 dates to their Denali tour taking place across Florida.

The newly announced shows take place Feb. 11 in Miami Beach, Feb. 12 in Jacksonville and Feb. 15 in St. Petersburg. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For all ticket info, visit PortugalTheMan.com.

Portugal. The Man launched the Denali tour in November in support of their new album, SHISH, which includes the single "Tanana."

Portugal. The Man's other 2026 plans include performing on Modest Mouse's Ice Cream Floats concert cruise, setting sail in February from Miami.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!