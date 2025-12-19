Portugal. The Man announces additional Denali tour dates

John Gourley of Portugal. the Man performs onstage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 19, 2025 in Indio, California. (Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)

Portugal. The Man has added a trio of 2026 dates to their Denali tour taking place across Florida.

The newly announced shows take place Feb. 11 in Miami Beach, Feb. 12 in Jacksonville and Feb. 15 in St. Petersburg. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For all ticket info, visit PortugalTheMan.com.

Portugal. The Man launched the Denali tour in November in support of their new album, SHISH, which includes the single "Tanana."

Portugal. The Man's other 2026 plans include performing on Modest Mouse's Ice Cream Floats concert cruise, setting sail in February from Miami.

