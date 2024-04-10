Portishead's Beth Gibbons shares new solo song alongside interactive video

Portishead frontwoman Beth Gibbons has shared another new song off her upcoming debut solo album, Lives Outgrown.

The track called "Reaching Out" is available now via digital outlets. It's also accompanied by an interactive video that features a 4D model of Gibbons "freefalling through a kinetic sci-fi spacescape."

"As the video progresses, the models of Beth change to represent the different stages in her life, echoing the Lives Outgrown of the album title," a press release says.

You can experience the interactive "Reaching Out" video now via ReachingOut.BethGibbons.net. A static version is streaming now on YouTube.

Lives Outgrown will be released May 17. It also includes the single "Floating on a Moment."

